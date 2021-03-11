Two people shot in Central Lubbock Thursday morning, details still coming in

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded to a shooting Thursday morning just after 9:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of 41st Street. Police confirmed officers were told two people were shot. Officers were told one of the gunshot victims ran to a neighbor’s house to ask for help.

Police were told one gunshot victim showed up at Covenant Medical Center, and another was taken to University Medical Center. The early indication is that someone fired shots and someone else returned fire.

We do not have official confirmation of the seriousness of the injuries. A photojournalist is on the scene. Please check back for updates.