Two pet rescue organizations team up to find forever homes for abandoned pets

LUBBOCK, Texas — For many, pets are like family and members of society just like people. Not only do we want to give them the best home, but we want to give them the best care.

Many pets are turned over to rescues as a cry for help by owners. Unfortunately, these pets can go through a lot after being abandoned – something people don’t usually think too much about.

Two individuals created the Flying Shepherd Ranch that helps neglected pets to have a better life. The owners, the Allen family, have dedicated their time to transfer pets all over the U.S. by plane.

“We started just helping by doing transporting one dog here and there,” said founder Gabrielle Allen. “Eventually, we purchased a larger airplane, took all the seats out, and pretty much turned it into a cargo plane for dogs.”

The foundation was recently in touch with a rescue here in town called Lubbock Pets Alive that was in need of help in transferring 20 pets to Portland, Oregon.

Out of the kindness of their hearts and at no cost, the Allen family, through Flying Shepherd Ranch, stepped up to the plate.

“I know that their plates are full, for them to dedicate a flight just for this group is tremendous,” Lubbock Pets Alive President Camelia Wierzba said. “They covered all the trip, which is tremendous, so we are extremely grateful for them.”

Lubbock pets alive is extremely grateful although many took effort to make this possible.

“The credit goes without a doubt to Camelia and Lubbock pets alive,” Allen said. “They work the ground, they do the hard work, they see the dogs in their worst stage, they rehabilitate them.”