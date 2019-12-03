Two puppies stolen in overnight burglary, locally-owned pet store says

LUBBOCK, Texas– A family-owned pet store in South Lubbock was looking for answers Tuesday after two puppies were stolen overnight.

When store employees arrived at about 8:00 a.m. at Pet’s Plus, 6419 University Avenue, they realized their business was broken into, said Richard Evans, owner of the store.

He said the window at the front of the business was broken. The suspects kicked a door to get to the puppies, which Evans said was not necessary since the door was already unlocked.

The two puppies stolen were English Bulldogs, and according to the Evans, they were very expensive. The price for the puppies was $2,800 each.

He said the business had to be shut down in the morning hours so that they could clean up and repair damages.

Luckily, no other pets were harmed in the break-in, said Evans.

Lubbock Police responded to the scene, but a police report was not made available by Tuesday afternoon.

Pet’s Plus is offering a $500 reward for anyone who may have any information on the incident, as well as the suspects, and can call (806) 792-2111.