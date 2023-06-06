LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people were seriously injured after a crash on Highway 84 near CR 2900 on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m.

According to DPS, a car was traveling northwest on the highway and tried to turn into a crossover. DPS said the driver realized it was the wrong one and pulled back into the lanes of travel in front of a pickup truck.

The driver and passenger of the car were taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries, according to DPS. The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were treated on scene, DPS said.