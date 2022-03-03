LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people were seriously injured after a shooting late Wednesday night, the Lubbock Police Department confirmed.

Police responded to a shots fired call at the 1200 block of 66th Street around 10:30 p.m. Authorities said the victims drove to a different location near the 1100 block of 53rd Street.

Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to LPD.

Police said there was no suspect in custody at this time.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.