LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people died after a car hit a motorcycle Tuesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The crash was called in to police at 10:13 p.m. It happened at 47th Street and Avenue Q. According to LPD, the car fled the scene after the crash.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Avenue Q were closed as of 10:20 p.m., per LPD.

LPD said an accident investigation unit was called to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to EverythingLubbock.com for updates.