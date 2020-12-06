Two seriously injured in Sunday afternoon crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people suffered serious injuries in a crash Sunday afternoon in Lubbock, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The crash took place at 3:45 p.m. It happened at Slaton Road and Interstate 27.

LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was called to the scene.

