Two seriously injured in Sunday afternoon crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people suffered serious injuries in a crash Sunday afternoon in Lubbock, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The crash took place at 3:45 p.m. It happened at Slaton Road and Interstate 27.

LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was called to the scene.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit has responded to a crash at Slaton Road and I-27.



Moderate to critical injuries are being reported. — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) December 6, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to EverythingLubbock.com for updates.