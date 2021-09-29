LPD, EMS respond to Wednesday night crash, injuries reported

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people were seriously injured in a crash Wednesday night just after 10:00 p.m. in the access road of South Loop 289 and Slide Road.

According to LPD, at least one vehicle was involved.

According to Emergency Medical Services, three ambulances responded to the scene. Four people were transported to University Medical Center, but it was unknown if all of those taken were seriously injured.

LPD said two motorcycles and one car was involved.

This is a developing story, please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.