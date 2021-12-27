Two seriously wounded in overnight shooting, 500 block of 79th

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

700 block of 79th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police were called to the 500 block of 79th Street Sunday night for a shooting. Police said, “Two individuals were located with serious injuries.”

Police said one of the victims was shot in the chest. The call came in at 9:56 p.m. A photojournalist reported seeing the police chief on the scene.

After midnight, police provided a brief update and said, “This investigation is in the preliminary stages, and we will share more information as we are able to.”

There was no word yet on suspects or charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar