Two seriously wounded in overnight shooting, 500 block of 79th

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police were called to the 500 block of 79th Street Sunday night for a shooting. Police said, “Two individuals were located with serious injuries.”

Police said one of the victims was shot in the chest. The call came in at 9:56 p.m. A photojournalist reported seeing the police chief on the scene.

After midnight, police provided a brief update and said, “This investigation is in the preliminary stages, and we will share more information as we are able to.”

There was no word yet on suspects or charges.