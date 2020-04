Shooting on East Baylor and North Elder

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people were shot in East Lubbock Saturday evening, Lubbock Police Department confirmed to everythinglubbock.com.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. on East Baylor Street and North Elder Avenue.

Police indicated that both victims have moderate injuries. They were dropped off at University Medical Center in a civilian car.

No arrests have been made for this incident, as of 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.