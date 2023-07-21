HOBBS, N.M — The Hobbs Police Department arrested two suspects who were accused of starting a fire that was determined by law enforcement agencies to be “incendiary” on two separate occasions.

According to a press release from Hobbs PD, Rubin Flores, 45 of Hobbs and Nicolette Dobbins, 31 also of Hobbs, were both arrested and charged for Arson and Negligent Arson.

The release also mentioned that Dobbins was also charged with Abandonment or Abuse of a Child.

On June 21, the Hobbs Police Department and the Hobbs Fire Department responded to a structure fire callout at 222 North Avenue A.

The press release stated that firefighters were able to extinguish flames and no one was inside the building.

After conducting an investigation with the Hobb’s Fire Marshal’s office, it was determined the suspect was Flores.

According to the release, Flores was “taken into custody on July 3” and remained in the Lea County Detention Center.

Hobbs PD and Hobbs Fire Department also responded to 608 East Albertson Circle on July 13 for a structure fire, said the release. HFD was able to “extinguish the flames effectively” at the scene.

Additionally, “another call for service in reference to a structure fire” was called out at 1601 East Marland.

The release stated that first responders “observed smoldering on the couch” and found a 15-year old inside during the fire.

Hobbs PD detectives identified Dobbins as the suspect. She was taken to the Lea County Detention Center.