LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, Texas Tech University announced two of its professors were named Fellows by the National Academy of Inventors (NAI).

According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website, Changzhi Li and Danny Reible were among the 169 distinguished inventors announced as NAI Fellows this year.

Both are faculty members in the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering.

Changzhi Li (Photo provided in a press release from Texas Tech University)

Danny Reible (Photo provided in a press release from Texas Tech University)

“It is a great honor for me to be named a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors,” Changzhi Li said in the press release and on the website. “I deeply appreciate my colleagues at Texas Tech for the great support and inspiration on technology innovation. This recognition motivates me to keep working hard on the disclosure of intellectual property, mentoring innovative students and translating our inventions to benefit society”

The university said Li is a professor in the Department of Electrical & Computer Engineering and has been developing low-cost smart radar sensors for non-contact health care, advanced human-computer interaction, and security surveillance since 2005.

“The recognition is truly appreciated as well as the message it sends encouraging entrepreneurship and innovation, which is an increasingly important role for academics,” Danny Reible said in the press release and on the website.

The university said Reible is a Horn Distinguished Professor and the interim chair of the Department of Chemical Engineering. He’s also is a professor in the Department of Civil, Environmental & Construction Engineering and the Donovan Maddox Distinguished Engineering Chair.

Reible also holds a patent on an environmental remediation technology and is a founder and chief technology officer for Envirostatus, LLC which seeks to advance passive sampling of the environment.

Both men join nine other existing Texas Tech and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center faculty members as NAI Fellow.