LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:

Fifteen Texas Tech University academic areas were included in the 2022 QS World University Rankings by Subject released last week, with two programs appearing among the top 100 worldwide.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject ranks the world’s top universities in individual disciplines, covering 51 subjects. The rankings aim to help prospective students identify the world’s leading schools in their chosen field in response to high demand for subject-level comparisons. Within each discipline, the rankings designate specific numbers for the top 50 schools and beyond that, schools are listed by the range in which they appear, such as 51-100, 101-150, etc.

Each of the narrow subject rankings is compiled using five sources. The first two of these are QS’s global surveys of academics and employers, which are used to assess institutions’ international reputation in each subject. The second two indicators assess research impact based on research citations per paper and h-index in the relevant subject as sourced from Elsevier’s Scopus database, the world’s most comprehensive research citations database. The final component, introduced this year, is the International Research Network (IRN) Index, which reflects the ability of institutions to diversify the geography of their international research network by establishing sustainable research partnerships with other higher education institutions.

“These international rankings are further recognition of the scholarship and research being conducted at Texas Tech, and the quality of educational opportunities for our students,” said Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec. “The increasing number of programs that have achieved global distinction is a tribute to the talents and efforts of our faculty and staff.”

For the third straight year, Texas Tech was listed among the top 50 schools in petroleum engineering, part of the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering. In 2022, it ranked No. 48 in the world, up from No. 49 when the category debuted in 2020. Texas Tech’s hospitality and retail management program, within the College of Human Sciences, debuted in the ranking this year at 51-100.

“The Department of Hospitality & Retail Management is proud to be recognized as one of the Top 100 programs worldwide by QS World University Rankings by Subject,” said department chair Robert P. Jones. “Our faculty continue to excel at providing an outstanding educational experience, even with the recent challenging environment. Our enhanced facilities such as our $1.2 million renovation of Skyviews Restaurant, upgraded H-E-B Culinary Labs, highly recognized faculty research and our increasing faculty, including a top competition chef, have all contributed to this recognition. We look forward to the continued innovation of our hospitality program and the placement of our students in industry-leading positions.”

In addition to hospitality and retail management, four other programs made their debut on the list in 2022: economics, education, mathematics and mechanical engineering.

Texas Tech’s full 2022 rankings are:

About the QS World University Rankings

QS Quacquarelli Symonds is the world’s leading provider of services, analytics and insight to the global higher education sector, whose mission is to enable motivated people anywhere in the world to fulfill their potential through educational achievement, international mobility and career development. The QS World University Rankings portfolio, inaugurated in 2004, has grown to become the world’s most popular source of comparative data about university performance.

(Press release from Texas Tech University)