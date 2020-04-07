Two TTUHSC students test positive for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two additional Texas Tech Health Sciences Center students have tested positive for COVID-19, TTUHSC said Monday.

TTUHSC now has four confirmed cases among its student population.

One of the infected students is a distance education student and the other was not on Texas Tech’s campus.

TTUHSC said it will stay in direct contact with both students.

Below is a copy of the full email:

Dear TTUHSC Community,

We have been informed that two additional Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) students have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). One is a distance education student, and the second student was not on campus at the time of infection. As of April 6, we are aware of four confirmed cases of COVID-19 among our student population.

University staff and associated health officials will work diligently to identify and inform all individuals who may have been in contact with students confirmed or suspected with COVID-19. We will keep in direct communication with each student to help them through this challenging time.

All TTUHSC faculty, staff, and students are required to report possible COVID-19 exposures related to clinical work to the TTUHSC Office of Institutional Health. Additionally, I strongly encourage our TTUHSC community to report personal exposures to the same office. Contact Nicole Hines, R.N., MSN, CIC, director, at nicole.hines@ttuhsc.edu or 806.368.2647 (staffed 24/7) so we can assist you in following protocols and/or gaining access to available resources.

Your health and safety continue to be our primary concern. Please follow CDC guidelines and local guidance to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Continue to visit our website as a centralized resource for COVID-19 information. We will navigate through this challenging time together, as ONE TEAM.

