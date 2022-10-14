LUBBOCK, Texas — A two-vehicle crash was reported north of Lubbock Friday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash was reported around 4:00 p.m. DPS said it was near FM 2641 and FM 1264, west of that intersection. Details on the severity of injuries were not yet available.

Video showed numerous law enforcement officers and volunteer firefighters on scene. Officers were blocking traffic at least a half mile away from the crash. Video also indicated that emergency medical services were no longer on scene.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.