Two-vehicle crash reported Wednesday morning at FM 1585 and CR 2500

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in southern Lubbock County Wednesday morning.

The crash was reported around 10:00 a.m. at Farm-to-Market Road 1585 and County Road 2500.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told EverythingLubbock.com a southbound pickup truck on CR 2500 failed to yield and collided with a westbound SUV on FM 1585.

DPS said a teenager was transported to University Medical Center with a possible broken leg.

No other injuries had been reported as of time of this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

