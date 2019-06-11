Two women and toddler attacked by dogs in Slaton, one with severe injuries

SLATON, Texas — On Tuesday, the Slaton Police Department responded to the report of a dog attack at a home in the 900 block of South 14th Street in Slaton around 1:00 p.m.

According to police, two women, 18-years-old and 17-years-old, were watching children on a trampoline in the backyard when two pit bulls attacked them and a 1-year-old boy.

Slaton Police Chief Trevor Barnes said when the two women tried to get the dogs off the boy, the dogs turned on them.

He said the 18-year-old mother and the son were taken to University Medical Center. While the two women only received minor injuries, Barnes said the toddler suffered severe injuries.

He said the 17-year-old woman was taken to a clinic in Slaton.

Barnes said the pit bulls were owned by the grandmother, and she released the dogs to Slaton Animal Control. She requested that the dogs be put down and tested for rabies, he said.

Barnes said there had never been any trouble with the dogs before.