Two women, including a bank employee, indicted in bank fraud & aggravated identity theft case

LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted Patricia Sanchez Tovar and Sara Ruth Briones – age not listed for both.

Tovar was indicted for theft, embezzlement or misapplication by a bank officer or bank employee, aggravated identity theft, bank fraud using and trafficking in an unauthorized access device.

Briones was indicted for bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Tovar and Briones are listed in different counts of the same indictment.

The indictment said Tovar worked for Wells Fargo, but it didn’t say specifically which Lubbock branch. The indictment did list a specific dollar figure, namely $58,921.75.

It also said Tovar “trafficked” someone else’s bank account number to obtain the money. Briones’ role was not clearly spelled out except to say that she worked with Tovar in the identity theft and fraud.

The indictment said Tovar and Briones committed the crimes between July and August of 2018.

EverythingLubbock.com was able to confirm the case began with a Lubbock Police Department investigation when police were called to a Central Lubbock bank location. That initial investigation was for an allegation of fraud.

Neither Tovar nor Briones were listed in the Lubbock County jail roster as of Thursday.

EverythingLubbock.com will provide updates as more information becomes available in court records.