Two women injured, child okay after crash in Lubbock County, DPS said

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said a car and pickup truck collided Friday afternoon at County Road 2700 and County Road 7200.

DPS said the driver of the car failed to yield the right of way while going east on 2700. The driver of the car, an 18-year-old woman, was taken to University Medical Center with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

DPS said the driver of a pickup, a mother with her 2-year-old child, also had injuries that were not life-threatening. DPS said the child seemed to be uninjured.

DPS did not mention charges or citations.