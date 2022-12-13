GARZA COUNTY, Texas — Two women were killed in a Garza County crash early Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the crash occurred at 2:25 a.m. on US Highway 84, two miles south of Post.

According to DPS, a car “failed to negotiate a curve,” drove through the grassy median and struck a concrete drainage ditch. Both the driver and passenger were pronounced dead on scene, according to DPS.

The driver was identified as Ajiona Imani Valdez, 20, of Fort Hood, Texas. DPS identified the passenger as Katie Marie Lewis, 40, of Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to DPS, both occupants wore seatbelts. Road conditions at the time were listed as dry and cloudy.