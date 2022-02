LUBBOCK, Texas — Twin boys born at University Medical Center in Lubbock on “Twosday,” February 22, 2022, prove that good things come in pairs.

Parents Amy and Chase Hatla were graced with two baby boys: Hendrix, born at 8:31 a.m., and Hayes, born at 8:31 a.m.

“It’s definitely something to remember and a fun story to tell them when they get older,” Amy said.