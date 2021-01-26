TXBlueSandProject raises awareness on human trafficking

LUBBOCK, Texas — Organizations and businesses across Lubbock participated in #TXBlueSandProject Tuesday, a statewide effort to raise awareness on human trafficking.

According to the Texas Attorney General’s office, the project, which called for people to lay blue sand on the cracks of sidewalks, is to show that ‘trafficking will not be tolerated in Texas.’

“I have two young daughters the last thing I want for them is to end up in a situation like what we are talking about now,” said Joe Landin with Mighty Wash. “The more awareness that we can bring to it, it will just protect women in the local area.”

Organizations in the Hub City, including Voice of Hope, Open Door, One Voice Home, United Way Lubbock and others, were among those that participated in the project. United Express also donated 50lbs of sand along with bags and stickers.

Dacia Hamby, program director at One Voice Home, said human trafficking is more common in Lubbock than people think.

“It’s pretty easy to think that in West Texas, this is not a problem–that we are all good ol’ people, farmers and ranchers, but I’m here to tell you, it’s happening everywhere,” said Hamby.

Hillary Cobb, Executive Director at One Voice Home, said since 2015, there have been more than 300 cases of human trafficking and that the youngest has been 8 years old.

“I think that if you ask a lot of us in this industry, we might all have different opinions on what trafficking has looked like during the pandemic. I personally will tell you the trafficking hasn’t stopped.

“The biggest thing that I like to tell people is that if you have a gut check, it’s worth it to call 911 because if you don’t, something really bad could happen,” said Cobb.

Local organizations for resources on human trafficking include onevoicehope.org and voiceofhopelubbock.org.

If you find yourself in a situation, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or text ‘HELP’ or ‘INFO’ to 233733.