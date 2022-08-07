The following is a press release from TxDOT:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Beginning Monday, August 8, Loop 88 project contractor Sacyr Construction, USA, LLC, will close Avenue L, south of Loop 88 (FM 1585/130th Street), to all traffic. The closure will allow crews to safety continue installing the permanent draining system for the new freeway facility.

Local traffic needing access to Avenue L are encouraged to use Avenue P and the US 87 frontage roads to 132nd Street to access the area. The closure is expected to remain in place through August 15.

The drainage work is part of a $154.8 million Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) project to convert FM 1585 from a rural, two-lane roadway into Loop 88, a six-lane freeway with frontage roads, bridges, and ramps.

(Press release from Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)