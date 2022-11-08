LUBBOCK, Texas — November 7, 2000 was the last deathless day on Texas roads, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Transportation. On Monday, TxDOT recognized the 22nd anniversary of this date; since then, more than 79,000 lives have been lost to fatal crashes.

A flag representing each life will be on display throughout the week at the TxDOT Lubbock District headquarters. There will also be a snowplow featuring the #EndTheStreakTX logo and message on display.

Since 2020, 222 people have died in vehicle crashes in the 17 South Plains counties that TxDOT serves, the press release said.

“It’s a hard thing to hear, but people are dying on our roadways every day,” said Steve Warren, P.E., TxDOT Lubbock District Engineer. “We’re losing mothers, husbands, children, friends and coworkers in crashes that are 100 percent preventable.”

TxDOT provided some ways that drivers can help end the streak:

Wear seatbelts

Drive the speed limit

Drive to weather conditions

Put away phones and other distractions

Never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol

According to the press release, the Lubbock District has added cable median barrier to its major divided highways in an effort to prevent one of the most severe type of crashes—head-on collisions.

TxDOT said it continues to improve its engineering standards when crews design, build or repair the highway system.