TxDOT: Concrete barrier repairs to require 50th Street exit closure on southbound I-27

LUBBOCK, TEXAS (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from TXDOT:

On Monday, May 11, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will close the southbound I-27 exit ramp to 50th Street to traffic. The closure will allow TxDOT crews to safely make repairs to the concrete barrier on the 50th Street overpass.

The southbound I-27 frontage road will be reduced to one lane (left and center lanes will be closed). Southbound frontage road traffic will not have access to eastbound 50th Street. Message boards have been placed alerting drivers to the no left-turn conditions at 50th Street. The outside lane on the eastbound 50th Street overpass will also be closed to traffic.

Repairs are scheduled to begin Monday and are expected to take two weeks to complete. The lane closures will remain in place until work is completed. Work will take place weather permitting.

For more information, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.

