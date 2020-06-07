TxDOT: Concrete repairs scheduled for US 84 in Post begin on Monday

POST, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from TxDOT:

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Garza County maintenance crew is scheduled to perform concrete repair work to various locations on US 84 in the city of Post beginning Monday, June 8.

The road work will require US 84 traffic to be reduced to one-lane in each direction. Lane closures will remain in place overnight and until the work is completed.

Motorists can expect traffic delays and are urged to use caution when driving through the moving work zone, since crews will be working in traffic, and should keep the following tips in mind:

Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.

Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.

Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.

Oversize vehicles will not be permitted through the work area during construction. Drivers should contact the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) at (800) 299-1700 for information on oversize and overweight load permits, road restriction or other questions.

Work is expected to take up to three weeks to complete and will take place weather permitting.

For more information, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.

(News release from the Texas Department of Transportation in Lubbock)