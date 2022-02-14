GARZA COUNTY, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from TxDOT:

Work on a $847,050 TxDOT project to replace an off-system bridge in Garza County is set to begin this week.

“The project will demolish the old structure then build a new bridge on County Road 386,” said Seve Sisneros, P.E., TxDOT Brownfield area engineer. “Work is scheduled to begin this week. Because of the condition of the bridge, it has not been used for some time now. We will officially close the bridge, but there is no additional impact to local traffic.”

Local, state and federal dollars are funding the bridge replacement project.

“Twenty percent of the project funds are local and state dollars. The other 80 percent is from the Highway Bridge Program (HBP), which is a federal-aid program that provides funding to states to improve the condition of their highway bridges—both on-system, which are state maintained bridges, and off-system, bridges under local government jurisdiction—through replacement, rehabilitation, and preventive maintenance,” Sisneros said.

Work to rebuild the bridge is expected to conclude in late-July 2022. Project contractor is Blackstone Concrete Ventures, LLC, of Lubbock.

The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for maintaining 80,000 miles of road and for supporting aviation, maritime, rail, and public transportation across the state. Through collaboration and leadership, we deliver a safe, reliable, and integrated transportation system that enables the movement of people and goods. Find out more at TxDOT.gov. “Like” us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

(Press release from Texas Department of Transportation)