TxDOT denies blame for death of motorcycle rider in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation recently responded in court records to a lawsuit filed in Lubbock.

In late August, Linda Whitaker filed a lawsuit against TxDOT and several TxDOT contractors over the death of her husband Jan Whitaker.

The lawsuit said Whitaker was riding his motorcycle along North Loop 289 in September 2017 when the crash occurred. The lawsuit claimed that the area was a construction zone without all the proper signs and warnings.

TxDOT responded to the lawsuit claiming sovereign immunity. That’s a legal technicality which means people cannot sue a government agency except in special circumstances.

According to court documents, TxDOT also denied all of the allegations in Linda Whitaker’s lawsuit.

TxDOT claimed Jan Whitaker’s negligence caused the crash, and TxDOT is not responsible.

