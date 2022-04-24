HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from TxDOT:

TxDOT is ready to begin work [this] week on a $451,442 safety project to install reflective pavement markers to various roads in all the Lubbock District’s 17-county service area: Bailey, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Dawson, Gaines, Garza, Floyd, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Parmer, Swisher, Terry, and Yoakum counties.

Project contractor TRP Construction Group, LLC, of Fort Worth, Texas, will begin the work of adding RPMs to the area’s interstates, US, and state highways along with other roadways on Monday, April 25. RPMs are designed to increase the visibility of roadway striping during inclement weather and nighttime.

Crews are scheduled to start work in Hockley County. No lane closures are planned during the mobile operation, but motorists can expect slow moving equipment and are urged to use caution when driving through the mobile work zone, since crews will be working in traffic, and should keep the following tips in mind:

Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.

Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.

Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.

Work is expected to wrap-up in late-June and will take place weather permitting.

(Press release from Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)