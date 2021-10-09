TxDOT: Drunk driving killed 963 people in Texas last year

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from TxDOT:

Football is a huge part of Texas culture, and with the new season upon us, TxDOT’s Drive Sober. No Regrets. Statewide Impaired Driving Campaign is encouraging fans to celebrate responsibly byalways finding a sober ride.

“Fall football is a time-honored tradition in our state, but one regrettable decision to drink and drive could turn game day into a jail time or a deadly crash,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. ”Whether fans are tailgating with friends or celebrating their team’s big win, we want everyone to enjoy the season responsibly.”

A person in Texas dies every nine hours and six minutes in a DUI-alcohol-related traffic crash. Last year, 963 people in Texas were killed and 2,114 seriously injured because someone chose to get behind the wheel while impaired.

Drinking and driving is 100-percent preventable and can have serious physical, emotional and financial consequences that can last for years. Not only can a DWI hurt or kill someone, it can be expensive and cause legal hassles. It can create difficulty finding or keeping a job. It is shameful and embarrassing, and can result in a loss of trust and regret. A DWI crash can devastate the lives of victims and survivors forever.

There are many sober ride options available. Designate a sober driver, call a taxi, use a rideshare service, stay put, call a friend or family member or use mass transit to ensure you don’t drive impaired.

Throughout the fall, TxDOT’s Drive Sober. No Regrets. campaign will conduct outreach events at college campuses across the state in conjunction with football season. These events will include a video exhibit, featuring video testimonials of Texans who deal with the daily consequences of drunk driving, either as an offender or survivor. These powerful stories and drunk driving facts can be found at www.facesofdrunkdriving.com.

The Drive Sober. No Regrets. campaign is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, like wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. November 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.

