TxDOT: Guardrail repairs planned for West and North Loop 289 through late June

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from TxDOT:

Starting Thursday, June 10, motorists traveling west and north Loop 289 should anticipate various on-ramp, exit-ramp and mainlane closures as Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) contractor Barricades Unlimited makes repairs to the roadway’s crash attenuator guardrail.

Repair work is scheduled to begin on Thursday morning along the US 84 (Clovis Road) and Quaker Avenue area of Loop 289. Drivers should plan for various on-ramps, exit-ramps and mainlane closures for most of the day.

Drivers are urged to slow down through the work area and should drive with extra caution each morning—looking out for crews placing traffic control and equipment moving in and out of the work sites.

Work is scheduled to continue through the end of June and will include work on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Message boards have been placed along Loop 289 to alert drivers of the scheduled work and closures. Work will take place weather permitting.

(News release from the Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)