Safety in the car with the example of a seated, belted teddy bear in the car (Photo from the Nexstar Media; Source: Getty Images)

SLATON, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is set to host a car seat safety event on Thursday, June 22, at Smith Auto Family, 1735 W. Division Street, in Slaton. The event will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Certified car seat technicians will teach parents and caregivers how to determine if their child is in the right seat for the child’s age and size. TxDOT is asking that parents know their child’s height and weight and to bring their current safety seat for proper installation.

In the press release, TxDOT said a Texas study found that nearly nine out of 10 babies and toddlers riding in safety seats, but more than a quarter of those seats were being used incorrectly.

To find out how to avoid this mistake visit TxDOT’s website here to find the appropriate safety seat for your child.