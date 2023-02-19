LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation’s Lubbock District will host an upcoming public meeting to discuss a proposed project to replace three bridges along Interstate 27 in Lubbock.

According to a press release from TxDOT, the public will have the opportunity to join the meeting in-person or virtually.

The in-person meeting will take place from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the TxDOT Lubbock District Training Center (Building D) at 135 Slaton Road.

TxDOT said the virtual meeting will consist of a pre-recorded video presentation and will include both audio and visual components. The presentation will be posted online by 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 23.

To log onto the virtual public meeting, visit TxDOT.gov and keyword search “Yucca Lane bridge project,” TxDOT said.



The proposed project does not require additional right-of-way, and there will be no anticipated displacements.

“The proposed project includes rebuilding three I-27 bridges, including the Yucca Lane bridge, which will be raised to meet the revised TxDOT standards for freight corridors and will also require both the north and southbound I-27 frontage roads to be raised. The bridge (on/off) ramps, located south of Yucca Lane, will also be rebuilt,” TxDOT said the in the press release.

The video presentation and project materials will be presented in English.