TxDOT: Lane closures planned for North Loop 289 frontage road starting Monday, June 14

(Photo provided by the Texas Department of Transportation)

Operation will resurface frontage road between North Avenue P and I-27

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from TxDOT:

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is scheduled to make pavement repairs to the eastbound frontage road on north Loop 289, between North Avenue P and I-27, starting Monday, June 14.

The work will require the frontage road and eastbound Loop exit-ramp to I-27 to be closed to all traffic. The closures will allow TxDOT crews to safety make repairs and resurface the frontage road.

The operation is expected to take two days to complete, weather permitting. Drivers should anticipate daytime frontage road and exit-ramp closures until work is completed.

(News release from the Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)