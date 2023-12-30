LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation launched its new “Driver Sober. No Regrets” holiday drunk driving prevention campaign. The campaign will run from December 16 to January 1.

TxDOT said 1,246 people were killed last year in Texas by drunk drivers, the holidays this year will be a time of grief and sadness for many families.

“Don’t turn your holiday event into a life-changing tragedy by drinking and driving,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “A safe and sober ride should be at the top of your list when making plans with family and friends. If not, you risk your job, your life and the lives of others. It’s just not worth it.”

TxDOT said you can find tips on finding a sober ride by clicking here.