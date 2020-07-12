TxDOT Lubbock District seal coat season begins this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the TxDOT:

More than 320 miles of state roadways are scheduled for preventative maintenance work during the months of July and August. The roads are part of the Lubbock District’s 2020 seal coat program.

“Seal coating provides a variety of benefits to the roadway,” said Mike Wittie P.E., TxDOT Lubbock Area engineer, “including a waterproof surface that prevents moisture from entering and weakening the roadbed. Seal coating also reduces deterioration and cracking of the asphalt surface, which prolongs the life of the pavement.”

Other roadway benefits include an improved non-skid surface in wet or icy conditions and an anti-glare and increased reflective surface for night and wet weather driving, Wittie noted

Contractors Lipham Asphalt & Paving Co., LLC, of Aspermont, Texas, and Cox Paving of Texas, LLC., of Blanco, Texas, are scheduled to begin sealcoat operations on the $12.44 million project on Monday, July 13, to various locations on roadways in Floyd County (FM 54, FM 378, FM 97), before moving onto roads in Crosby County. Other roadways included in the 2020 seal coat program are:

Bailey—FM 1731 and FM 746

Castro—FM 1055, FM 2392 and FM 168

Cochran—SH 114

Crosby—FM 193, FM 378 and SH 20

Dawson—FM 2053, FM 179 and US 180

Garza—US 84 and US 380

Hale—FM 1071 and FM 179

Hockley—SH 114, FM 1585 and FM 41

Lamb —US 385, FM 303 and FM 168

Lubbock —US 62, FM 1730, FM 2255 and FM 1585

Lynn—US 84 and US 380

Parmer—FM 1731 and FM 1172

Swisher—FM 1424 and FM 146

Terry—US 62 and US 380

The sealcoat operations are expected to continue through the end of August. Motorists can expect lane closures and a pilot car to guide traffic through the work zone, and are asked to drive with caution through the work zone, be on the lookout for workers and avoid distractions for their own safety and the safety of the workers. Work will take place weather permitting.

For more information, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.

(News release from the Texas Department of Transportation in Lubbock)