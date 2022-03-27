LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from TxDOT:

Work on a $3.5 million TxDOT project to restripe various roadways in the Lubbock District is under way. Contractor Centerline Technologies, LLC, from Victoria, Texas, began work [Wednesday] along US 62, from the Ralls city limits to the Floyd County Line. Weather permitting, work will continue on US 62 in Crosby County this week before heading to Terry County.

Drivers can expect operations to run Monday—Saturday as three separate crews work their way across the district. Various locations along these roadways are included in the project:

Bailey County—FM 298, FM 1731, FM 746, FM 3269, FM 2487

Castro County—US 385, SH 86, FM 1524, FM 145

Cochran County—FM 1780, FM 301, FM 1585, SH 125

Crosby County—US 62, FM 836, FM 28, FM 651, FM 193, FM 1831, FM 2236

Dawson County—US 87, US 180, SH 83, FM 829, FM 1210, FM 1066, FM 2370, FM 829

Floyd County—US 70, US 62, FM 651, FM 28, FM 684, FM 689, FM 3111

Gaines County—US 62, FM 303, FM 1066, FM 403, FM 1067, FM 1780, FM 3306

Garza County—US 84, FM 669, FM 651, FM 1269, FM 2106, FM 2458, FM 3519

Hale County—US 70, SH 194, FM 54, FM 789, FM 37, FM 788, FM 2284, FM 1424, FM 37

Hockley County—SH 114, SH 114 frontage road, US 62, FM 303, FM 300 FM, 301, FM 2130, FM 1490, FM 1585

Lamb County—FM 37, Loop 430, FM 168, FM 54, FM 303, FM 168, FM 37 (east), FM 302, FM 746, FM 1490, FM 2901

Lubbock County—US 84, Loop 388, US 62, Spur 309, Loop 289 frontage road, FM 179, FM 1264, FM 2192, FM 2528, FM 2641, FM 2378

Lynn County—US 380, FM 211, FM 2192, FM 3112

Parmer County—Loop 403, SH 214, Business 214, FM 2397, FM 1731, FM 2013, FM 3140, FM 3333

Swisher County—US 87, SH 86, FM 2698, FM 2301, FM 1318, FM 400, FM 1881

Terry County—US 62, US 82, SH 137, FM 303, FM 211, FM 168

Yoakum County—US 82, US 380, FM 213, FM 1780

Motorists can anticipate delays and are asked to slow down and drive with caution through the mobile work zone for their safety and the safety of the workers. .

(Press release from Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)