LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from TxDOT:
Work on a $3.5 million TxDOT project to restripe various roadways in the Lubbock District is under way. Contractor Centerline Technologies, LLC, from Victoria, Texas, began work [Wednesday] along US 62, from the Ralls city limits to the Floyd County Line. Weather permitting, work will continue on US 62 in Crosby County this week before heading to Terry County.
Drivers can expect operations to run Monday—Saturday as three separate crews work their way across the district. Various locations along these roadways are included in the project:
Bailey County—FM 298, FM 1731, FM 746, FM 3269, FM 2487
Castro County—US 385, SH 86, FM 1524, FM 145
Cochran County—FM 1780, FM 301, FM 1585, SH 125
Crosby County—US 62, FM 836, FM 28, FM 651, FM 193, FM 1831, FM 2236
Dawson County—US 87, US 180, SH 83, FM 829, FM 1210, FM 1066, FM 2370, FM 829
Floyd County—US 70, US 62, FM 651, FM 28, FM 684, FM 689, FM 3111
Gaines County—US 62, FM 303, FM 1066, FM 403, FM 1067, FM 1780, FM 3306
Garza County—US 84, FM 669, FM 651, FM 1269, FM 2106, FM 2458, FM 3519
Hale County—US 70, SH 194, FM 54, FM 789, FM 37, FM 788, FM 2284, FM 1424, FM 37
Hockley County—SH 114, SH 114 frontage road, US 62, FM 303, FM 300 FM, 301, FM 2130, FM 1490, FM 1585
Lamb County—FM 37, Loop 430, FM 168, FM 54, FM 303, FM 168, FM 37 (east), FM 302, FM 746, FM 1490, FM 2901
Lubbock County—US 84, Loop 388, US 62, Spur 309, Loop 289 frontage road, FM 179, FM 1264, FM 2192, FM 2528, FM 2641, FM 2378
Lynn County—US 380, FM 211, FM 2192, FM 3112
Parmer County—Loop 403, SH 214, Business 214, FM 2397, FM 1731, FM 2013, FM 3140, FM 3333
Swisher County—US 87, SH 86, FM 2698, FM 2301, FM 1318, FM 400, FM 1881
Terry County—US 62, US 82, SH 137, FM 303, FM 211, FM 168
Yoakum County—US 82, US 380, FM 213, FM 1780
Motorists can anticipate delays and are asked to slow down and drive with caution through the mobile work zone for their safety and the safety of the workers. .
The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for maintaining 80,000 miles of road and for supporting aviation, maritime, rail, and public transportation across the state. Through collaboration and leadership, we deliver a safe, reliable, and integrated transportation system that enables the movement of people and goods. Find out more at TxDOT.gov. “Like” us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
(Press release from Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)