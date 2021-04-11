TxDOT Lubbock to begin district-wide safety project this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from TxDOT:

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is ready to begin work [this] week on a $721,944 safety project to install reflective raised pavement markers (RRPMs) to various roads in all of the Lubbock District’s 17-county service area: Bailey, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Dawson, Gaines, Garza, Floyd, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Parmer, Swisher, Terry, and Yoakum counties.

Project contractor Double A Contracting L.P., of Odessa, Texas, will begin the work of adding RRPMs to the area’s interstates, US and state highways (SH), and other various roadways on April 12. RRPMs are designed to increase the visibility of roadway striping during inclement weather and nighttime.

Crews are scheduled to start work on US 385 in Gaines County. No lane closures are planned during the mobile operation but motorists can expect slow moving equipment and are urged to use caution when driving through the mobile work zone, since crews will be working in traffic, and should keep the following tips in mind:

Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.

Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.

Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.

Work is expected to wrap-up in late-June, and will take place weather permitting.

(News release from the Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)