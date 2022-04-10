SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from TxDOT:

Beginning [this] week, motorists traveling the I-27 corridor can expect various mainlane closures, as TxDOT begins work on a project to make more than $2.8 million in repairs to various locations of the roadway in Swisher and Hale counties.

Project contractor O. Trevino Construction, LCC., of Roanoke, Texas, is scheduled to begin road repairs on Monday, April 11, in Swisher County — near the town of Happy — and will work their way south into Hale County.

Drivers can expect single and double lane closures and multiple-nighttime lane closures to allow the concrete to set throughout the duration of the project. Motorists should expect delays and are asked to slow down and drive with caution through the work zone for their safety and the safety of the workers.

Work is expected to continue through late-August 2022 and will take place weather permitting.

