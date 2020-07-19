TxDOT: Marsha Sharp Freeway mainlane, ramp closures planned for this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from TxDOT:

On Monday, July 20, TxDOT contractor Allen Butler will begin operations to mill and pave the Marsha Sharp Freeway (US 62/82) mainlanes, from 82nd Street to Upland Avenue. The work will require various daytime lane and ramp closures throughout the week.

Westbound Marsha Sharp Freeway drivers should anticipate the exit ramp to 82nd Street to be closed and seek an alternate route around the work area. No overnight ramp or rush hour closures are planned.

Drivers should expect slow moving traffic and delays and are advised to stay alert when entering the work zone for their safety and the safety of the workers.

The paving work is scheduled to take about a week to complete, weather permitting, and is part of a $10.3 million project to resurface a segment of the freeway, from Loop 289 in Lubbock to Loop 193 in Wolfforth, add an auxiliary lane and various other road repairs.

For more information, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.

