LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is looking to create a more efficient travel system for the unique needs of the Lubbock area.

TxDOT is asking Lubbock drivers for their help by completing a travel survey in collaboration with the Lubbock Metropolitan Planning Organization.

The survey will provide data about local travel patterns and assist TxDOT in deciding which transportation projects will enhance Lubbock’s transportation network.

For household surveys, click here.

For student surveys, click here.

TxDOT did not include a deadline for the completion of the survey.