LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said in a press release on Thursday it needed the input of stakeholders and the public to shape its vision for its Future Interstate Highway, the Ports-to-Plains System.

The Ports-to Plains Corridor

The Ports-to-Plains System is expected to span an impressive 963-mile corridor, linking four major interstates, 24 state highways, and 17 U.S. highways.

The primary goal is to strengthen rural connectivity within Texas, TxDOT said, while simultaneously supporting the economic hubs of West and South Texas. The system will also play a crucial role in facilitating the movement of goods, international trade and industries essential to national defense in the region.

Engaging stakeholders and the public

TxDOT has established an I-27 Advisory Committee to address concerns and interests specific to the Ports-to-Plains Corridor. Additionally, TxDOT is requesting direct feedback from stakeholders and the public to contribute to the implementation strategy and plan.

TxDOT also set up an interactive map and an online survey to enable individuals to share their feedback. The map allows users to pinpoint specific areas of interest such as safety, economic development, traffic, environmental concerns and more.

“While the I-27 Advisory Committee will provide the department with information on concerns and interests along the Ports-to Plains Corridor, and will advise the department on transportation improvements impacting the Ports-to-Plains Corridor, TxDOT is gathering information on the Ports-to-Plains System in Texas,” the press release said.

For more information on The Ports-to Plains Corridor, visit https://txdot.mysocialpinpoint.com/ports-to-plains or the TxDOT Project Website at https://www.txdot.gov/projects/projects-studies/statewide/ports-to-plains-system-in-texas.html.

Both the map and survey will be available until August 31, according to TxDOT.