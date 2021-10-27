TxDOT: Nov. 3 groundbreaking ceremony to mark start of Loop 88 projects

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from TxDOT:

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) invites the public to attend a groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 3, to mark the beginning of construction on Loop 88. The event will begin a new chapter in the region’s transportation goal to improve mobility and safety in one of the county’s fastest growing areas and moves the idea of the “Lubbock Outer Route” from concept to concrete.

The process to build a second loop around Lubbock began with a Feasibility Study requested by the Lubbock Metropolitan Organization (MPO) in May 2009. The study was completed in 2010, was followed by a study to determine the route corridor in 2013-14, and finally the preferred route study and environmental documentation was completed in 2019-20, allowing TxDOT to begin acquisition of right of way and construction.

WHEN:

10:00 a.m.

Wednesday

November 3, 2021

WHERE:

Northeast corner of Loop 88 (FM 1585) and Indiana Avenue

(parking available at United Supermarkets, 12815 Indiana Avenue)

Lubbock, TX 79404

(Press release from Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)