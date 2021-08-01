TxDOT: Overnight pavement repairs scheduled for U.S. 84 through Shallowater

(Photo provided by the Texas Department of Transportation)

SHALLOWATER, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from TxDOT:

Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) crews are scheduled to make roadway repairs to various locations of eastbound US 84 in Lubbock County, from Loop 388 in Shallowater to the Hockley County line, starting on Monday, August 2.

The operation will require overnight lane closures as crews mill the roadway, then place new hot mix pavement. Motorists can expect one lane to be closed to traffic, delays and are asked to drive with caution through the work zone for their safety and the safety of the workers during the operation.

Westbound traffic will not be impacted.

The repair work is expected to take two weeks to complete and will take place weather permitting.

(Press release from the Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)