TxDOT: Overnight work on Marsha Sharp Freeway begins Tuesday

Starting Tuesday evening, Sept. 8, TxDOT contractor Allen Butler will close the exit and entrance ramps to Marsha Sharp Freeway (US 62/82), between Milwaukee Avenue and West Loop 289, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., nightly for the next two weeks, excluding Friday and Saturday nights.

The overnight closures will allow crews to safely continue mainlane and ramp paving operations.

Marsha Sharp Freeway thru-traffic will still be able to travel on the mainlanes. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

The work will take place weather permitting and is part of a $10.3 million project to resurface a segment of the freeway, from Loop 289 in Lubbock to Loop 193 in Wolfforth, add an auxiliary lane and various other road repairs.

