TxDOT: Overnight work planned for pavement marking operation around Lubbock

Overnight work to remove and replace roadway pavement markings at various intersections on the west Loop 289 and I-27 frontage roads is scheduled to take place [this] week.

The operation will require brief lane closures on the west Loop 289 frontage roads at the Marsha Sharp Freeway (US62/82), 34th and 50th Streets intersections. I-27 frontage road intersection locations included in the operation are 19th, 34th and 50th Streets.

Crews are scheduled to begin work at 9 p.m. Monday, March 30. Work will take place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., is anticipated to take several days to complete and will take place weather permitting.

Motorists should expect various, brief lane closures and delays, and are asked to slow down and drive with caution through the work zone for their safety and the safety of the workers.

