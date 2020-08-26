TxDOT: Portion of 4th Street to undergo seal coat operation

(Photo provided by the Texas Department of Transportation)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation will perform a seal coat operation on a portion of 4th Street (Farm-to-Market Road 2255) on Wednesday and Thursday.

The work zone is from just east of Utica Avenue to Valencia Avenue.

TxDOT said the operation would require various lane closures, including reducing traffic down to one lane in each direction.

Motorists could expect major delays, fresh oil and loose rock on the roadway.

The work was scheduled to be completed late Thursday evening

TxDOT strongly encouraged drivers to seek alternate routes.