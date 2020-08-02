TxDOT: Project making safety improvements to 35 miles of roadway medians in Lubbock Co.

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from TxDOT:

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is set to begin a $6.05 million project to make safety improvements to more than 35 miles of medians along major roadways in Lubbock County.

Cable median barriers will be installed along:

US 84 — from the Hockley County Line to west Loop 289

US 84 — from Business 84 in Slaton to the Lynn County Line

US 62/82 — from the Crosby County Line to Loop 289.

“The project is designed to enhance the overall safety of the roadway,” said Mike Wittie, P.E, TxDOT Lubbock Area Engineer. “This is one of four median barrier projects in the Lubbock District that have been recently completed or are under construction. These projects have been funded through a $600 million safety fund the Texas Transportation Commission dedicated towards projects designed to reduce roadway fatalities.”

The project will also remove several crossovers along the project limits—increasing safety and reducing traffic conflict points. Additional improvements include placing rumble strips and drainage and concrete work.

“Work is scheduled to begin on August 3 on US 84 at the Hockley County Line and progress east to Loop 289. Drivers should anticipate various daytime inside lane closures and long-term shoulder closures,” Wittie said. “Motorists are advised to drive with caution when entering the work zone—to slow down, pay attention and watch out for workers and equipment moving throughout the active work zone.”

The project’s completion date is scheduled for April 2021.

For media inquiries, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.

(News release from the Texas Dept. of Transportation in Lubbock)