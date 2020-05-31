TxDOT: Project to make drainage improvements to FM 789 and FM 2236 begins Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from TxDOT:

The Texas Department of Transportation is set to begin work on a project that will make drainage improvements to FM 789 in Hale County and FM 2236 in Crosby County.

Drainage improvements being made to both FM 789 and FM 2236 have been designed to alleviate flooding issues on the roadways, said Heath Bozeman, P.E., Plainview Area Engineer and project manager.

“On Monday, June 1, crews are scheduled to begin making improvements to FM 789, just south of Petersburg, in Hale County,” Bozeman said. “The work on FM 789 will require the road to be closed to traffic and drivers detoured around the area.”

FM 789 traffic will be detoured around the work zone at east FM 54, then south at FM 378 to west FM 1527 to reconnect with FM 789.

No major closures for the work on FM 2236, near Lorenzo, are planned but drivers should expect shoulder and various daily lane closures.

General contractor for the project is Nelms Services, Inc., of Palestine, TX, Projected completion date for the project is late-August 2020. Work will take place weather permitting.

For more information, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.

(News release from the Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)