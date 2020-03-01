TxDOT project to make improvements to US 60 in Parmer County

PARMER COUNTY, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from TxDOT:

Motorists traveling US 60 [this] week should anticipate driving lane closures as the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) begins a project to completely rebuild more than 7 miles of US 60 in Parmer County, from the New Mexico state line to 5 miles west of Bovina. The $25.5 million project will also make drainage, culverts and guardrail improvements, said Steve Perez, P.E., TxDOT’s Littlefield area engineer.

“The project will be making needed improvements and repairs to the pavement and is expected to enhance the overall safety of the roadway,” Perez, said. “Contractor Johnson Bros. Corporation, of Roanoke, TX, is scheduled to begin setting up the work zone [this] week. Work will begin on Monday, March 2, on the New Mexico end of the project limits.”

Motorists should anticipate various extended mainlane closures and a change in the speed limit—reduced by 10 mph—through the active work zones, Perez noted. Drivers are advised to pay attention and slow down as they enter the work area for their safety and the safety of the workers.

Work will take place weather permitting. Construction is anticipated to wrap-up late 2021.

For more information, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.



(News release from the Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)